Oklahoma City's WestFest issues open call for musicians
The historic Western Avenue district will host its third annual street and music festival, WestFest, from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, with live music, food trucks, beer, a local vendor market and kid's area. The free, family-friendly festival will showcase Oklahoma musical talents with Beau Jennings and The Tigers as the event's main act and returning favorite KALO as supporting headliner.
