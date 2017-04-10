Oklahoma City's WestFest issues open ...

Oklahoma City's WestFest issues open call for musicians

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The historic Western Avenue district will host its third annual street and music festival, WestFest, from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, with live music, food trucks, beer, a local vendor market and kid's area. The free, family-friendly festival will showcase Oklahoma musical talents with Beau Jennings and The Tigers as the event's main act and returning favorite KALO as supporting headliner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch... 2 hr WarForOil 5
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 5 hr What do you know 6
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip 20 hr Maybe not 2
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 22 hr Ur a psycho 13
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... Thu moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... Thu usalady 2
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras Wed trun8tive 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC