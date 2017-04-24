Oklahoma City's retail industry always has and will continue to evolve
Then, a significant amount of retail in Oklahoma City remained inside the community's central business district, though some major department stores and some locally owned retail establishments already had or were moving into suburbia. A $12 million "City of Shops," Penn Square Mall, had began taking shape in the late 1950s along the U.S. 66 Bypass in Oklahoma City.
