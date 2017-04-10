Oklahoma City woman who used witch pe...

Oklahoma City woman who used witch persona in child abuse sentenced to three life terms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Geneva Robinson arrives for her child abuse sentencing before Oklahoma County District Judge Michele McElwee at Oklahoma County District Court in Oklahoma City, Okla. Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oklahoma Christians 3 hr Saint Jesse 1
News J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch... 20 hr WarForOil 5
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 23 hr What do you know 6
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip Thu Maybe not 2
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook Thu Ur a psycho 13
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... Thu moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... Thu usalady 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC