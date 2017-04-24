Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens Roo...

Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens Roof Terrace for seasonal concerts Thursday with Edgar Cruz

A favorite spring event in downtown OKC begins at 5 p.m. Thursday with the opening of Oklahoma City Museum of Art's Roof Terrace for the season. Open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, admission is only $5, or free for museum members.

