Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens Roof Terrace for seasonal concerts Thursday with Edgar Cruz
A favorite spring event in downtown OKC begins at 5 p.m. Thursday with the opening of Oklahoma City Museum of Art's Roof Terrace for the season. Open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, admission is only $5, or free for museum members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|TheTruth
|4
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|6 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|11 hr
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|18 hr
|USA lady
|14
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|22 hr
|I saw it too
|3
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|Mon
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC