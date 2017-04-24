Oklahoma City man arrested after alle...

Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly firing gun outside wife's house

April 22

On April 22, officers were called to a domestic assault with a deadly weapon after a caller told dispatchers that a man was shooting a gun at a house along N. Ann Arbor Ave. When officers got close to the house, they were flagged down by other witnesses about a naked man shooting a gun in the front yard of a home. When the first officer arrived on scene, he reportedly saw 27-year-old Tyree Brooks wearing only pink underwear and heard him "yelling, cussing and threatening all the occupants inside this residence," the arrest affidavit claims.

