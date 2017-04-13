Oklahoma City grandmother who pleaded...

Oklahoma City grandmother who pleaded guilty to dressing as witch to abuse child sentenced to prison

An Oklahoma City woman who is accused of dressing as a witch to terrorize her 7-year-old granddaughter has been sentenced to prison for child abuse. According to the police affidavit, 51-year-old Geneva Robinson told employees at the hospital that she could not control the girl anymore.

