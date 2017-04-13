Oklahoma City grandmother who pleaded guilty to dressing as witch to abuse child sentenced to prison
An Oklahoma City woman who is accused of dressing as a witch to terrorize her 7-year-old granddaughter has been sentenced to prison for child abuse. According to the police affidavit, 51-year-old Geneva Robinson told employees at the hospital that she could not control the girl anymore.
