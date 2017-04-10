Oklahoma City Council rebuffs de-anne...

Oklahoma City Council rebuffs de-annexation proposal

New Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone took the oath of office at the beginning of Tuesday's city council meeting. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] The city council on Tuesday rejected a plan to allow Mustang to annex land within the borders of Oklahoma City for a commercial and residential development.

