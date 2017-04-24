Oklahoma City clinics offer relief for people struggling to pay for medical care
Pam, 46, unemployed and lacking health insurance, sought assistance at a hospital emergency room last year for her high blood pressure and diabetes. Ken Craig, 60, had lost a good-paying job and had no health insurance when he went to an ER with pneumonia in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|5 hr
|dominionovertheearth
|1
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|6 hr
|campaignterror
|1
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|6 hr
|guest
|3
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|7 hr
|guest
|15
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|9 hr
|Guest
|13
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|9 hr
|Guest
|12
|4 Sought In Choctaw Home Invasion, Theft
|11 hr
|nworders
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC