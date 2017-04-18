Oklahoma City bombing victims honored in 10th annual Ride to Remember
Motorcyclists from around the country, numbering more than 1,000 strong, rumbled through the streets of downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday for the 10th annual Ride to Remember. "Hard to come down here," said Willi Butler, a retired Oklahoma City firefighter and co-founder of the run as he stood next to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum's reflecting pool.
