Oklahoma Church Launches 'Racism & Racists Anonymous'
The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City is holding "Racism & Racists Anonymous" weekly meetings that are aimed to improve racial relations. Rev. Richard Mize is white, while his congregation is mostly African-American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|14 hr
|matthew
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Walkerroofing
|263
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Thu
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Thu
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Thu
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|Thu
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC