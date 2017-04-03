OKCPS: Was board chair election an indictment against charter schools?
It can be a dangerous exercise to view the results of an election as a definitive statement about a specific policy, but allow me to interpret last week's election for Oklahoma City Public Schools board chair as a potential statement about charter schools and their role in the future of the state's largest school system. I wrote during the campaign that the two top candidates for the open board chair seat had differing opinions about charter schools, or at least approached the issue from different places.
