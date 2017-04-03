OKCPS: Was board chair election an indictment against charter schools?

It can be a dangerous exercise to view the results of an election as a definitive statement about a specific policy, but allow me to interpret last week's election for Oklahoma City Public Schools board chair as a potential statement about charter schools and their role in the future of the state's largest school system. I wrote during the campaign that the two top candidates for the open board chair seat had differing opinions about charter schools, or at least approached the issue from different places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.