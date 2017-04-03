OKCPS Meeting Tonight To Address Poss...

OKCPS Meeting Tonight To Address Possible School Consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Public Schools budget is up in the air as we wait on the school board's decision at tonight's board meeting which may leave some teachers hanging. Superintendent Aurora Lora's plan to cut teaching positions and increase class sizes is a tough decision that she says would help to avoid closing five elementary schools in the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show some respect for truckers 6 hr WarForOil 2
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 11 hr steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion 14 hr congestioned 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 23 hr Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  23 hr Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Tue Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC