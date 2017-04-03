OKCPS Meeting Tonight To Address Possible School Consolidation
The Oklahoma City Public Schools budget is up in the air as we wait on the school board's decision at tonight's board meeting which may leave some teachers hanging. Superintendent Aurora Lora's plan to cut teaching positions and increase class sizes is a tough decision that she says would help to avoid closing five elementary schools in the district.
