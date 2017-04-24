OKCFD Responds To Dozens Of Storm-Related Calls In The Metro
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department they have responded to nearly 30 storm-related calls since 3:00 a.m. Saturday. That number will most likely continue to rise throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|greg "racer" allen
|8 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|13 hr
|Sam
|6
|Review: Alexander L Bednar PC (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Guest
|4
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|14 hr
|Anon
|10
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Sat
|Not Surprised
|18
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Fri
|anonymous
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC