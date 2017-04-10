OKC Police Search For Men Believed Involved In Multiple Armed Robberies
Oklahoma City and Warr Acres police are looking for two men they believe are behind three armed robberies at local Auto Zone stores. Both the detectives and the police reports state each time the brazen thieves walk in right before closing time, even though customers were still in the stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch...
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|5
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|9 hr
|What do you know
|6
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|Thu
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|Thu
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|Thu
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|Thu
|usalady
|2
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Apr 12
|trun8tive
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC