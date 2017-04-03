OKC Man Sentenced In Embezzlement Of $41,000 In Stamps
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for writing bad checks to buy more than $41,000 worth of postage stamps. Robert Jordan Chiles pleaded guilty to last year to an embezzlement charge in connection with the scheme, which was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service.
