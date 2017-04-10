OKC Man Pleads Guilty In Murder Of 18...

OKC Man Pleads Guilty In Murder Of 18-Day-Old Baby, Sexual Assault, Other Charges

An Oklahoma City man who previously confessed to killing an 18-day-old infant in Aug 2016 pled guilty Wednesday to a charge of murder in the first degree as well as multiple other charges including 49 other charges. Turner also faced 39 counts of sexual abuse of a child, rape in the first degree, manufacturing of child pornography, forcible sodomy, and lewd acts with a child.

