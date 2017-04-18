OKC Man Arrested, Accused Of Abusing Girlfriend's Children
Police said one of the children, a 2-year-old boy, is in critical condition because of the extent of his injuries. The police report stated about noon Tuesday, the child was brought to Southwest Medical Center by both his mother and her boyfriend and her 3-year-old son was also with them.
