OKC man apologizes for fatal Intersta...

OKC man apologizes for fatal Interstate 35 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City man apologized Thursday for fatally shooting a woman along Interstate 35 after a motel shootout with police. Shane Leon Rhea, dressed in orange with shackles around his ankles, wrists and waist, turned to face the victim's grieving parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 6 hr IMHO 35
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 8 hr guest 1
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Thu Guest 7
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? Thu Mary FatFuckFaceF... 1
News Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D... Apr 17 filmnoir 1
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... Apr 17 Anonymous 1
Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where??? Apr 17 Anonymous 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 21 at 5:06AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC