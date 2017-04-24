OKC man accused of sex offense in Delaware County
An Oklahoma City man confessed to driving to Delaware County for a sexual encounter with an underage boy and using falsified documents to attempt to enroll in the Grove School District. Nicholas Washmon, 20, is charged in Delaware County with transmitting information by computer for purposes of sexual conduct with a minor, possession of juvenile pornography, filing a false or forged instrument and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|4 hr
|Guest
|8
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|Guest
|5
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|23 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|Tue
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Mon
|USA lady
|14
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|Mon
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC