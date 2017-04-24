OKC man accused of sex offense in Delaware County

An Oklahoma City man confessed to driving to Delaware County for a sexual encounter with an underage boy and using falsified documents to attempt to enroll in the Grove School District. Nicholas Washmon, 20, is charged in Delaware County with transmitting information by computer for purposes of sexual conduct with a minor, possession of juvenile pornography, filing a false or forged instrument and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

