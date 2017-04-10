OKC Dog Attack Victim Continues To Ma...

OKC Dog Attack Victim Continues To Make Positive Impact After Death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The family of the Oklahoma City woman killed by two dogs last week said their final goodbyes Sunday at Resurrection Free Methodist Church. They also held a candlelight vigil Saturday for Cecille Short, and her daughters said tragedy is helping bring the community together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino Oklahoma 35 min Oh me oh my 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr Guest 10
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 1 hr Guest 7
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft 1 hr rintintin 1
News Police Raid Leads To Veteran's Stolen Property 2 hr blklexus 1
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras 3 hr churchterror 1
News Oklahoma House staffer email about bathrooms ca... 5 hr emailandtoys 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC