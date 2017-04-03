#OKC Boxscore for Monday, April 10, 2017
The auditorium at the new Southern Oaks Wellness and Education Center in south Oklahoma City will be named for Ward 4 Councilman Pete White. White, who retires this week, spent the past 18 months working on assembling a plan and funding for the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|11 hr
|Brent Van Hook
|4
|Casino Oklahoma
|17 hr
|Be smart
|1
|OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin...
|20 hr
|duiredux
|1
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|20 hr
|duiredux
|1
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|21 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|21 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer
|21 hr
|buildthewall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC