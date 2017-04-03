#OKC Boxscore for Monday, April 10, 2017

#OKC Boxscore for Monday, April 10, 2017

15 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The auditorium at the new Southern Oaks Wellness and Education Center in south Oklahoma City will be named for Ward 4 Councilman Pete White. White, who retires this week, spent the past 18 months working on assembling a plan and funding for the center.

Oklahoma City, OK

