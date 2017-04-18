Okc Boxscore for April 24
Paula Yockel is shown at her family's property in northeast Oklahoma City, near Jones, last year. Yockel says the city council should view the 2017 general-obligation bond election as a chance to develop an alternative to the disposal of sewage sludge on farm fields.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|1 hr
|a faithful husband
|10
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|9 hr
|Horrible storms
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|12 hr
|Oh my god
|10
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|12 hr
|Crazy world
|3
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|16 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|22 hr
|Shocked
|2
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Sat
|Luv the guv
|2
