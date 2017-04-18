OKC Bombing Victim Returns To Remember Mother, Children Lost
Her testimony of seeing Timothy McVeigh exit the Ryder Truck on April 19, 1995 helped authorities convict him of the Oklahoma City bombing. Daina Bradley's life, like so many others, changed that day.
