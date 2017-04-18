OKC Bombing Victim Returns To Remembe...

OKC Bombing Victim Returns To Remember Mother, Children Lost

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Her testimony of seeing Timothy McVeigh exit the Ryder Truck on April 19, 1995 helped authorities convict him of the Oklahoma City bombing. Daina Bradley's life, like so many others, changed that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 1 hr Guest 2
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... 1 hr Guest 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 1 hr Guest 36
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 11 hr guest 1
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Thu Guest 7
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? Thu Mary FatFuckFaceF... 1
News Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D... Apr 17 filmnoir 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at April 21 at 9:32AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC