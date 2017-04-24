There are on the KSWO story from Monday, titled OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits. In it, KSWO reports that:

OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK An Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence has been established to address the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits, commonly known as rape kits, in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.