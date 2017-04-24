OK Task Force to focus on untested ra...

OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Monday, titled OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits. In it, KSWO reports that:

OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK An Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence has been established to address the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits, commonly known as rape kits, in the criminal justice system in Oklahoma.

moremula

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Tuesday
When will they find time between the football, basketball,baseball games and heading off to the strip joints to process those kits?
Stalking and rape is a sporting event in OKla. so why would they want it to stop?
