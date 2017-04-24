OG&E: Widespread Power Outages Reported In Central OK
According to OG&E, nearly 38,000 customers still without power. The top numbers come from Oklahoma City at 20,664 customers, Bethany at 3,972, Forest Park at 5,247, Wellston at 2,375 and The Village at 1,206.
