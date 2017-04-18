Officials: Logan County deputy dies after being shot serving eviction notice
Officials say an Oklahoma deputy who was shot multiple times while serving an eviction notice has died from his injuries. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says the deputy was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.
