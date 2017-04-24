ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To Flooding, Winter Weather In OK

ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To Flooding, Winter Weather In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a list of roads and highways closed due to extreme flooding and winter weather conditions in Oklahoma: SH-105 is closed one mile east of US-177 near Tryon. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.

