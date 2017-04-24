ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To F...

ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To Flooding, Winter Weather In OK

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

ODOT: Road, Highway Closures Due To Flooding, Winter Weather In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released a list of roads and highways closed due to extreme flooding and winter weather conditions in Oklahoma: SH-105 is closed one mile east of US-177 near Tryon. Traffic is still open east to Tryon from SH-18 to SH-105.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 1 hr The Warden 14
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 2 hr Jamie Dundee 12
News Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r... 3 hr abuseuse 1
News Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil 7 hr callincrap 1
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 17 hr Guest 3
News Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du... Sun femacampers 1
News Ten Commandments bill halted in Oklahoma Senate Sun shaltnot 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC