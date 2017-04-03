NewsChannel 4's Linda Cavanaugh to be...

NewsChannel 4's Linda Cavanaugh to be inducted into Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The ceremony, sponsored by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, is set for Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. "We are honored to induct these six Oklahoma women into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame," said Linda Haneborg, chair of 2017 Oklahoma Women Hall of Fame, commissioner for the OCSW and a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 51 min Ateupcowgirl 21
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 5 hr foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 7 hr Barry M 5
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 8 hr GIlbert Johnson 3
Great Church in OKC Area Sun HiThere 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 31 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Mar 30 Walkerroofing 263
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC