NewsChannel 4's Linda Cavanaugh to be inducted into Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame
The ceremony, sponsored by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, is set for Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. "We are honored to induct these six Oklahoma women into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame," said Linda Haneborg, chair of 2017 Oklahoma Women Hall of Fame, commissioner for the OCSW and a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|51 min
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra...
|5 hr
|foiledandnotaball
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|7 hr
|Barry M
|5
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|8 hr
|GIlbert Johnson
|3
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Sun
|HiThere
|10
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 31
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Mar 30
|Walkerroofing
|263
