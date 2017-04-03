Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 'to get to work'
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 'to get to work'. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Newly elected Councilman Todd Stone said he was humbled by results of Tuesday's voting, adding "it's time for me to get to work representing all of the citizens of Ward 4." Stone won Tuesday's city council runoff with 1,907 votes, or 58.1 percent, to 1,374 votes, or 41.9 percent, for former state legislator Richard Morrissette. Stone said he was looking forward to working with Mayor Mick Cornett and other council members "to continue to improve all of Oklahoma City, especially southeast OKC."
#1 Yesterday
Why go to Draper when they can go to Thunderbird for one of those red clay enemas and a night at the casino. Draper has always been known as a place to dump the corpses(It's convenient and more fun than leaving them near Valley Brook) and though skiing is allowed, swimming is not. There has to be a fear of falling off the skis and swimming back to the boat without facing a hefty fine.
He may stand a chance now that some cyberstalkers have taken out a builder from that area that liked to use the traditional psychobabble when robbing his church going victims.
