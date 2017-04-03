Newly elected Oklahoma City councilma...

Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 'to get to work'

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 'to get to work'. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Newly elected Councilman Todd Stone said he was humbled by results of Tuesday's voting, adding "it's time for me to get to work representing all of the citizens of Ward 4." Stone won Tuesday's city council runoff with 1,907 votes, or 58.1 percent, to 1,374 votes, or 41.9 percent, for former state legislator Richard Morrissette. Stone said he was looking forward to working with Mayor Mick Cornett and other council members "to continue to improve all of Oklahoma City, especially southeast OKC."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nodrywallscrew

Norcross, GA

#1 Yesterday
Why go to Draper when they can go to Thunderbird for one of those red clay enemas and a night at the casino. Draper has always been known as a place to dump the corpses(It's convenient and more fun than leaving them near Valley Brook) and though skiing is allowed, swimming is not. There has to be a fear of falling off the skis and swimming back to the boat without facing a hefty fine.

He may stand a chance now that some cyberstalkers have taken out a builder from that area that liked to use the traditional psychobabble when robbing his church going victims.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after ... 8 hr DDM 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 15 hr Jealous oh yeah 8
News Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuat... Fri guardsnowflakes 1
Show some respect for truckers Apr 6 WarForOil 2
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Apr 6 steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion Apr 6 congestioned 1
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  Apr 5 Oh yeah 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC