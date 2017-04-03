There are on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 'to get to work'. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Newly elected Councilman Todd Stone said he was humbled by results of Tuesday's voting, adding "it's time for me to get to work representing all of the citizens of Ward 4." Stone won Tuesday's city council runoff with 1,907 votes, or 58.1 percent, to 1,374 votes, or 41.9 percent, for former state legislator Richard Morrissette. Stone said he was looking forward to working with Mayor Mick Cornett and other council members "to continue to improve all of Oklahoma City, especially southeast OKC."

