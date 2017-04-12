Newborn found dead inside Oklahoma du...

Newborn found dead inside Oklahoma dumpster

Around 2:24 a.m. on April 9, Enid police were called to reports of a decomposing odor coming from a roll off container at a home in the 1600 block of 2nd. The State Medical Examiner's office was notified and arrived on scene and took custody of the infant's body.

