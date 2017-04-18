New Study States OKC's Innovation District Could Revolutionize Business
According to the Brookings Institute, Oklahoma City's innovation district could become one of the most globally significant energy and health care districts in the world. There are some significant challenges ahead before this district puts Oklahoma City on the global stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|9 min
|Someone
|9
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|4 hr
|Horrible storms
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|7 hr
|Oh my god
|10
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|7 hr
|Crazy world
|3
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|11 hr
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|17 hr
|Shocked
|2
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Sat
|Luv the guv
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC