New store lets inner geek come out for Oklahoma City residents

Oklahoma City-area shoppers who dig Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Dr. Who, super heroes and any other number of entertainment-related personas, shows and games have somewhere new to shop. ThinkGeek, a retailer that offers theme and character-related clothing, accessories, toys, games, action figures, costumes, toys and much more, opened its first Oklahoma City store in Penn Square Mall on Friday.

