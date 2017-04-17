New school board members seated in Oklahoma City district
Paula Lewis presides Monday over her first meeting as chairman of the Oklahoma City School Board. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] On a night when three people began new four-year terms on the Oklahoma City School Board, much of the focus centered on improving academic outcomes for minority students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|9 hr
|okimar
|3
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|9 hr
|filmnoir
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|9 hr
|Okccouple
|1
|Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where???
|9 hr
|Okccouple
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|9 hr
|Okccouple
|1
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|14 hr
|mafiagetters
|1
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|15 hr
|coffinflyrd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC