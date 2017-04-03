Neighbor Says Weekend Homicide Started As Fight At A House Party
Jessica Madbull is now charged with murder, and a neighbor says she may have been trying to get house guests to leave. The neighbor, Carlos, tells News 9 he went to bed Friday night hearing the sounds of a party down the street, but the first gunshot woke him up with a start at 5:20 a.m. Carlos lives just a few houses away.
