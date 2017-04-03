My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
For decades, Oklahoma City and surrounding communities were begging for investors to come in with exciting new ideas for retail stores, entertainment venues and creative new housing developments. Edmond voters said no thanks to a $160 million high-end retail shopping center and apartment community at 15th and Bryant.
#1 8 hrs ago
15th and Bryant is too much in the heart of Edmond. Perhaps nearer the Interstate or closer to Guthrie would be better (or both). All those apts. would increase crime with a more transient population. Or, back to OKC near the racetrack in a pretty area though mostly black would be better. Close to hospitals, Bricktown and in between two Interstates and near a turnpike.
The new theater will only replace the old theater. That area would be good for shopping and close to Edmond, though in OKC. It would help that district.
Guthrie is (was) a nice place to visit if it is still standing after the quakes. Some people like a slow pace venue for entertainment. It expanded as people fled the crime of OKC. Apparently now that they are using more than three dozen bullets to kill just one person, moving there may not seem like such a good idea.
