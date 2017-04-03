Murder defendant accused of killing Edmond clothier commits suicide
An Oklahoma County jail inmate committed suicide Sunday, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.
