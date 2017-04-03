Murder defendant accused of killing E...

Murder defendant accused of killing Edmond clothier commits suicide

59 min ago

An Oklahoma County jail inmate committed suicide Sunday, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.

