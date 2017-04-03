Missing Tennessee teen's father seeks...

Missing Tennessee teen's father seeks to depose witnesses in hopes of finding daughter

Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The father of a Tennessee teenager who was allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher filed a petition in court Thursday, asking to depose witnesses who may know more about their purported relationship. Authorities believe 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas may have been abducted by Tad Cummins, 50, who is wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

