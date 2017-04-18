Midtown to get Oklahoma City's first ...

Midtown to get Oklahoma City's first 'food hall'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma City is set to get its first "food hall" as developers prepare to convert a once dilapidated service station in Midtown into what will be called "The Commissary." The service station at 308 NW 10, built in 1923, was filled with junk with inoperable cars parked outside until the building was purchased in December for $1.2 million by Northline Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 36 min IMHO 35
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr guest 1
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 18 hr Guest 7
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 19 hr Mary FatFuckFaceF... 1
News Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D... Apr 17 filmnoir 1
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... Apr 17 Anonymous 1
Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where??? Apr 17 Anonymous 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC