Midtown to get Oklahoma City's first 'food hall'

Oklahoma City is set to get its first "food hall" as developers prepare to convert a once dilapidated service station in Midtown into what will be called "The Commissary." The service station at 308 NW 10, built in 1923, was filled with junk with inoperable cars parked outside until the building was purchased in December for $1.2 million by Northline Development.

