Mayor proposes path forward for MAPS, Oklahoma City's capital improvements sales tax

Mayor Mick Cornett has proposed making a fraction of the 1-cent MAPS capital improvements sales tax permanent, to be used primarily to hire more police officers. Elements of Cornett's proposal are similar to a proposal by Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid, who suggested asking voters to renew the tax and dedicate a quarter-cent to public safety.

