Man Killed In Logan County Officer-In...

Man Killed In Logan County Officer-Involved Shooting ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Man Killed In Logan County Officer-Involved Shooting ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Oklahoma's Own News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state including Oklahoma City's Own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 2 hr R u nutz 4
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr Just shut up 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 15 hr Stacie is Retarded 8
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 16 hr Lol at you 38
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 18 hr Guest 2
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... 18 hr Guest 2
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? Thu Mary FatFuckFaceF... 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC