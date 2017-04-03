Man accused of killing Edmond clothier found dead in Oklahoma County jail cell
An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Sunday in his cell, two days after he was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal beating of a popular Edmond clothier, authorities said. Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn, 30, used sheets to hang himself from a bunk in his jail cell, Acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor confirmed Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|2 hr
|Brent Van Hook
|4
|Casino Oklahoma
|8 hr
|Be smart
|1
|OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin...
|11 hr
|duiredux
|1
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|11 hr
|duiredux
|1
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|12 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|12 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer
|12 hr
|buildthewall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC