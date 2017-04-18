Lightning fires, power lines and trees down in storm in Oklahoma City on Friday
High winds snapped power poles along N May Avenue as thunderstorms with lightning ripped through the Oklahoma City area Friday morning. Firefighters reported 10 power poles broken and lines down along N May Avenue north of N Grand Boulevard.
