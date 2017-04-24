Landlord, mother ordered to trial in ...

Landlord, mother ordered to trial in body dumping case

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A longtime landlord accused of having a girl's body dumped in a Spencer landfill in February 2016 was ordered Wednesday to trial. Walter Ray Pelfrey, 77, of Oklahoma City, also is accused of lying to police in a failed attempt to help the girl's mother, Reshawnda Laney Durham, avoid arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 1 min Guest 9
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 4 hr Guest 6
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) Tue Guest 5
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Tue D C Burns White 2
News OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits Tue moremula 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Mon USA lady 14
News Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ... Apr 24 chaityfaithnohope 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC