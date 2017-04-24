Landlord, mother ordered to trial in body dumping case
A longtime landlord accused of having a girl's body dumped in a Spencer landfill in February 2016 was ordered Wednesday to trial. Walter Ray Pelfrey, 77, of Oklahoma City, also is accused of lying to police in a failed attempt to help the girl's mother, Reshawnda Laney Durham, avoid arrest.
