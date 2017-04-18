Knife Recovered During Excavation For Evidence In Carina Saunders' Murder
The warrants indicates a folding knife, shirt, windbreaker jacket, and slip-on sandals were recovered during the three day excavation in Northwest Oklahoma City. Agent Jim Ely indicated in the returns that several informants provided information throughout during the 5 years investigation that led them to the homes at 504 and 504 1/2 Oakdale Drive.
