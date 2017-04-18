Knife, clothing found in search of Oklahoma City site linked to Carina Saunders
A knife and clothing were found in a recent search of a northwest Oklahoma City property thought to be connected to the 2011 death of 19-year-old Carina Saunders. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began searching 504 and 504A1 2 Oakdale Drive on April 11, after receiving tips that items related to her killing might be buried on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|8 hr
|Guest
|7
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|10 hr
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|17 hr
|Lol at you
|34
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|Apr 17
|filmnoir
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC