Knife, clothing found in search of Oklahoma City site linked to Carina Saunders

A knife and clothing were found in a recent search of a northwest Oklahoma City property thought to be connected to the 2011 death of 19-year-old Carina Saunders. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began searching 504 and 504A1 2 Oakdale Drive on April 11, after receiving tips that items related to her killing might be buried on the property.

