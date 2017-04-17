KFOR-TV and Me/CU's Teacher of the Month
Now is your chance to reward an outstanding teacher in your life for all their contributions both in and out of school! We know our Oklahoma teachers do a great job with our kids and many go above and beyond to do so! KFOR-TV and Me/CU Credit Union would like to give our viewers the opportunity to recognize our teachers. This program will run through the end of 2017, profiling one teacher each month.
