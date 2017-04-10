J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Children
There are 4 comments on the NewsOK.com story from Yesterday, titled J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Children. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Watts, a former U.S. congressman, was president and CEO of the Oklahoma City-based charity last year. He alleged in the lawsuit that he was fired in retaliation for reporting problems and irregularities at the charity to the state attorney general's office.
#1 Yesterday
If they don't have a fake charity going, you're not in Oklahoma.
#2 Yesterday
How do you know? Have you lived in OK? Better than Yankee NY.
#3 Yesterday
Yes, I have lived there. I moved because of the fake charities and constant stalking.
If they want to reel in the dough, they set up something with "children" in the title and start terrorisng others.
There are at least 48 other states better than Oklahoma...bar none.
#4 Yesterday
NY. Sure isn't one
Yuck!!
