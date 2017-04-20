"It's teaching so much more," Oklahoma high school, college students team up to create music
Music students from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City aren't about to cram for their studies. They're getting ready to jam! Their music instructor, Rajah Kennedy, teamed up with Professor Michael Boyle and a few of his students, at Oklahoma City Community College to form a rock band.
