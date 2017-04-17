Investigation Underway After Police Find Guns, Stolen Property Inside Metro Home
An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City police officers find guns and stolen property inside a home just blocks away from an elementary school Saturday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were called to the home at SE 22nd and McClure St. in response to an anonymous tip about a shootout set to happen at the residence.
