Interview & video: Roy Clark honored with new exhibit at Oklahoma City-based American Banjo Museum
Country music legend and longtime Tulsa resident Roy Clark gives an interview April 6 during a reception for the opening of the exhibit "America's Super Picker: Roy Clark" at the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Oklahoma's pride and Roy Country Music Hall of Famer and longtime Oklahoman Roy Clark's life as a banjo player is chronicled in the new exhibition "America's Super Picker: Roy Clark" at the American Banjo Museum in Bricktown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|12 hr
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|14 hr
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|22 hr
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|23 hr
|usalady
|2
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Wed
|Guest
|5
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Wed
|trun8tive
|2
|Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf...
|Wed
|pfttttttt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC