Interview & video: Roy Clark honored with new exhibit at Oklahoma City-based American Banjo Museum

Country music legend and longtime Tulsa resident Roy Clark gives an interview April 6 during a reception for the opening of the exhibit "America's Super Picker: Roy Clark" at the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City. Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman Oklahoma's pride and Roy Country Music Hall of Famer and longtime Oklahoman Roy Clark's life as a banjo player is chronicled in the new exhibition "America's Super Picker: Roy Clark" at the American Banjo Museum in Bricktown.

